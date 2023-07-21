Italian goalkeeper Donnarumma and partner attacked and robbed in Paris

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner have been robbed and attacked at their home in Paris.

The couple were targeted by “several people” and tied up at their flat in the eighth district in the centre of the capital, police sources have told French media. They are then said to have to escaped to a nearby hotel.

The alarm was raised by hotel staff and the couple were taken to hospital. “An investigation has been opened on charges of armed robbery in an organised gang and aggravated violence following the events that took place overnight at Mr Donnarumma’s place,” a spokesperson for Paris prosecutor’s office told the BBC.

Unconfirmed reports on the news site Actu17 say the attackers made off with jewellery and other luxury goods worth as much as €500,000 (£430,000).

The footballer was lightly injured while his partner, model Alessia Elefante, was unharmed, sources told Agence France Presse.

The prosecutor’s office said France’s special BRB police unit targeting armed robbery and burglaries had begun an investigation. Gianluigi Donnarumma, 24, moved to Paris two years ago and was due to join the Paris Saint-Germain squad later on Friday ahead of the club’s first pre-season friendly match and a tour of Japan.

He is not the the first PSG footballer to have been targeted by gangs, but most previous attacks have taken place while the victim is not at home.

Read more via BBC

