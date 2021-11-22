Italian ICU doctors make urgent appeal for people to get vaccinated

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy’s intensive-care doctors on Monday made an appeal for everyone who can to get vaccinated for COVID-19 following a recent upswing in contagion, saying the nation’s ICUs risk getting overwhelmed within a month.



“After being admitted to intensive care, COVID patients have a possibility of death of between 30 and 75%,” said Antonino Giarratano, the president of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia Resuscitation and Intensive Care (SIAARTI).

“We must avoid those admissions.



“Our appeal is clear – we ask all Italians to get vaccinated and those who got vaccinated over six months ago to have the third dose, to use facemasks and wash hands”.



Almost 87% of the Italian population over 12 have had at least one COVID dose and over 84% are double jabbed.

But that still leaves several million people in Italy who could be vaccinated for the coronavirus but are not.



The authorities here have started offering a third dose to people over 40 who got vaccinated six months ago or more.



Giarratano also called on the government to make urgent action now and not wait until the stage when Italy’s regions start being classed as moderate-risk yellow zones, rather than low-risk white ones.

Italy reported 46 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 49 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,709 from 11,555.

Italy has registered 133,177 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 4,345 on Sunday, up from 4,250 a day earlier.

There were 35 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 50 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 520 from a previous 512.

Some 497,109 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 574,812, the health ministry said.

Photo – People waiting in the tunnels that lead to the entrance of the vaccine hub set up in the maritime station of the port of Naples, Italy. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Via ANSA