Italian mayor who helped migrants gets 13 yrs for irregularities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A southern Italian ex-mayor who won worldwide plaudits for the way he helped migrants integrate and revive his small town on Thursday got over 13 years in jail for irregularities in managing asylum seekers. Domenico Lucano, 63, settled 450 refugees in Riace, a town of 1,800 inhabitants, revitalising it and preventing the closure of the local school.

He came second in the 2010 World Mayor competition and was named 40th in a Fortune poll of the world’s greatest leaders in 2016. Lucano was sentenced to 13 years and two months in jail, a sentence he will appeal while staying out of jail. In Italy sentences only become definitive after two appeals, the second to the supreme court.

The sentence was almost double the seven years and 11 months requested by prosecutors. Lucano has initially been charged with arranging marriages for citizenship but that charge was struck down by the supreme Cassation Court. However, he faced other charges of abuse of office and irregularities in managing migrants and asylum seekers.

(ANSA)

Photo Ministerio de Cultura de la Nación Flickr – via WikiCommons