Italian PM says Italy may adopt targeted closures against coronavirus

Italy may apply well-targeted closures where necessary to contain the spread of the new coronavirus while another general lockdown is unlikely, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told la Stampa daily in an interview.

“Today the situation in Italy is certainly better than in other European countries, and we are better prepared – even as a health system – to face a possible resurgence of the spread of the virus,” Conte told the paper.

“At present I exclude the possibility of a general lockdown; there could be – if necessary – well-targeted closures.”

Conte added that the European Union’s proposal for an overhaul of its migration and asylum rules was a “first step but not enough” and the bloc would keep working to put in place efficient measures for repatriation and mandatory relocation.

The health ministry said Wednesday that Italy has registered 1,640 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up by around 250 with respect to Tuesday.

It said 103,696 swab tests were taken, around 16,000 more than Tuesday and the highest number in Italy in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The ministry said 20 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, up from 14 on Tuesday.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll is now 35,758.

There have been 302,537 registered cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and he currently positive.

