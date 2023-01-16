Italian pop group Pooh to reunite at Sanremo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pooh, one of Italy’s oldest and most popular pop groups, are to reunite for the Sanremo Song Festival next month, organizers said Monday.

The three surviving members of the band, who lost a member in November 2020, will be reunited with long-time solo artist and former lead vocalist Riccardo Fogli on the first night of the annual pop extravaganza on February 7, said organizer and presenter Amadeus.

Fogli, along with Roby Facchinetti, Dodi Battaglia and Red Canzian, will perform a medley of hits in memory of Stefano D’Orizio, he said.

Pooh, all of whose members are in their seventies, formed in 1966 in Bologna.

Over the course of their career, Pooh have sold over 100 million records. Some of the band’s most popular songs include “Parsifal”, “Dove comincia il sole” .and “Pensiero” .

Members of Italian 50 year old career group Pooh Riccardo Fogli (L) and Dodi Battaglia perform on stage during the Sanremo Italian Song Festival at the Ariston theater in Sanremo, Italy, 11 February 2016. . EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Via ANSA

