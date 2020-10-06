Italian referee killer’s mum writes apology to murdered couple parents

Reading Time: < 1 minute

“I apologise for what Antonio has done, even though I understand these words might not mean much next to the terrible pain that you must be going through”.

The mother of Antonio De Marco, who last week confessed last week to planning and executing the assassination of a young Lecce couple, wrote these words to the mothers of the victims.

According to prosecutors, after stabbing the victims several times in their home, he followed them as they desperately tried to escape before finishing them off on the stairs of the building they lived in.

Rosalba Cavalera De Marco wrote: “The relationship between mother and child can never be broken, the pain that I felt while giving birth is never forgotten, and sometimes does come back, in the same manner that it has come back to you”, continued the mother.

Rosalba said that she felt incredible pain when she heard about the news, despite note knowing at first that her own son was responsible. While at that point in time she thought she had realised what pain meant, it was only when she realised that her son was responsible, that she could understand what terrible pain means.

