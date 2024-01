Reading Time: < 1 minute

Much-loved Italian singer-songwriter Claudio Baglioni announced Saturday that he will retire in 2026.

“I remember what my father used to say – get out of the ring when you’re a winner,” the 72-year-old artist told a press conference in Milan.

“Call it my victory lap – I’d like to sing and play music for another 1,000 days and give myself what sports stars have.

“I’ll stop work by the end of 2026, doing a series of projects and implementing them.

But they will be my last laps”.

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group