Italian Soccer Federation may sue Mancini

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) is considering suing former Italy coach Roberto Mancini, FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said.

Mancini quit the helm of the Azzurri in August and shortly after it was announced he was taking over the Saudi Arabia national team in a big-money deal.

Gravina said that a meeting of the FIGC’s federal council had decided to seek legal advice about a possible law suit to claim damages.

Luciano Spalletti, who led Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years last season, has replaced Mancini as Italy boss.

Via ANSA

