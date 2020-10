Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian sports journalist Gianfranco De Laurentis, the historical face of Rai TV, and who is synonymous to television programs such as ‘Dribbling’ and ‘Eurogol’, died at the age of 81.

De Laurentis was also the head of the sport department of Rai between 1993 and 1994.

The Roman journalist leaves to mourn him his wife Mirella and children Roberto and Paolo.

