Italian tourist killed, five injured in Tel Aviv attack

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – An Italian tourist was killed and five other tourists were wounded in a Tel Aviv car ramming attack on Friday, Israeli and Italian officials said.

An Israeli security source identified the assailant as an Israeli Arab from the town of Kafr Qassem.

Surveillance camera footage shows the deadly car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv

A police officer who was nearby arrived at the scene to find several people wounded and an overturned car near a popular Tel Aviv promenade. The officer “neutralized” the driver when he tried to pull a gun, police said.

The car had veered off the street near a popular bike and walking path along the beach. Reuters video from shortly after the incident showed a white car upside down on the grass of a park. Police cordoned off the area that was brimming with emergency responders.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed on Twitter that the man killed was Italian.

It was the second deadly attack on Friday, after two Israeli sisters were killed when their car was shot up in the occupied West Bank.

An Italian tourist was killed and five other tourists were wounded in a Tel Aviv car-ramming attack, Israeli and Italian officials said.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Friday that the U.S. “strongly condemns today’s terrorist attacks…The three horrific attacks today, in which three were killed and at least eight others wounded, affected citizens of Israel, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The targeting of innocent civilians of any nationality is unconscionable.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed police “to mobilize all reserve border police units and has directed the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to mobilize additional forces to confront the terror attacks,” his office said.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said all the victims in the Tel Aviv attack were tourists.

The police said four reserve companies of border police would be called up in the coming days.

Israeli policemen work at the scene of a shooting and ramming attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, 07 April 2023. According to Israeli police, one tourist was shot and killed and five others were injured when a driver rammed his car into passers-by on the beach promenade of Tel Aviv. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

