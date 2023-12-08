Italians to spend on average 223 euro on Christmas presents

Italians plan to spend 223 euro on Christmas presents in 2023, 13% more than in 2022, according to the results of research by Confesercenti and Ipsos published this week.
Net of inflation, the increase drops to 6% the study added.
Overall, Confesercenti said it expected consumer spending in 2023 to increase by 1.2% over last year, before slowing to an 0.8% rise in 2024.
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Italians plan to spend 223 euro on Christmas presents in 2023, 13% more than in 2022, according to the results of research by Confesercenti and Ipsos published this week.
Italians plan to spend 223 euro on Christmas presents in 2023, 13% more than in 2022, according to the results of research by Confesercenti and Ipsos published this week.