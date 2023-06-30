Italy and UK warn nationals going to France of travel disruption amid unrest

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Britain and Italy on Friday warned their nationals traveling to France of disruptions to road transport, including possible curfews, after nationwide unrest in protest at the fatal shooting of a teenager by French police.

“There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced,” the British government’s foreign office said in travel advice posted online.

“Some local authorities may impose curfews. Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable. You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place.”

France vowed to examine “all options” to restore order on Friday, after rioters torched buildings and cars and looted stores across the country in a third night of rage sparked by the fatal police shooting of a teenager of North African descent.

The 17-year-old’s death, at a police traffic stop caught on video, has ignited longstanding resentment among poor, racially mixed, urban communities over incidents of police violence and allegations of systemic racism within law enforcement.

More than two hundred police were injured and 875 people arrested overnight, authorities said, as rioters clashed with officers in towns and cities across France, with buildings as well as buses and other vehicles torched, and stores looted.

President Emmanuel Macron, who has so far ruled out declaring a state of emergency, arrived in Paris from Brussels after leaving a European Union summit early to attend a second cabinet crisis meeting in two days.

French Scientific Police inspect the area after buses were burned overnight at a public transport site in Aubervilliers, near Paris, France, 30 June 2023. Violence broke out all over France after police fatally shot Nael, a 17-year-old, during a traffic stop in Nanterre on 27 June. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group