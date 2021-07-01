Italy bans England travelling fans from Euro2020 QF clash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian Government has banned England fans travelling to Italy to watch the team’s Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine from accessing the stadium.

Anybody who has been in the UK in the previous 14 days, irrespective of their nationality or residency will not be admitted to the stadium, even if they have a ticket, the Italian Government, through its Embassy, said.

It continued: “Only those who can prove that they have arrived in Italy at least six days previously, have observed five days of quarantine, and have taken a post-quarantine COVID-19 test with a negative result will be allowed into the Stadio Olimpico.

“Being exempt from quarantine in Italy for any legal reason, will not translate into permission to enter the stadium. For example, travellers who are transiting through Italy for less than 36 hours or visiting briefly for work reasons are not required to quarantine, but they will not be permitted to enter the stadium.”

via Sky