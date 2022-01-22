Italy bidding for UNESCO status for Espresso coffee

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian Agriculture Undersecretary Gian Marco Centinaio announced this week that the Italian government is bidding to have Italian espresso coffee inserted into UNESCO’s immaterial heritage list.

“Coffee is much more than a simple drink in Italy,” Centinaio said.

“It is an authentic ritual, it is an integral part of the national identity and a expression of our sociality that distinguishes us around the world”.

The undersecretary said he was confident UNESCO would approve the bid by the end of March.

