Italy brings in tougher restrictions for the unvaccinated

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italians face tougher rules from Monday if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The ‘Super Green Pass’ will require vaccination, rather than including those who have received a recent negative test result, and it will be needed to attend sports events, concerts, theatres, indoor restaurants, and public events.

The normal Green Pass, which can be obtained with a negative test result, will be acceptable for the use of local transport and hotels.

There are doubts, however, as to how the rules will be enforced on public transport, given how busy rush-hour trains and buses can be.

Healthcare workers already have to be vaccinated but, from 15 December, the rule will also include all school staff, police, and the military.

Booster jabs, currently available to those over 40, will be made available to those over 18.

Italy reported 43 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, along with 15,021 new infections – both down on the previous day’s figures.

Read more via Sky News/ANSA

Photo – An Italian police officer wearing a protective mask carries out checks of papers in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI