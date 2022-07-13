Italy can replace 50% of Russian gas in coming winter – Eni Chairwoman to paper

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) – Italy will be able to replace 50% of Russian gas flows with other energy sources in the coming winter, the chairwoman of energy group Eni said.

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore published on Wednesday, Lucia Calvosa said that Italy would also replace 80% of Russian gas flows by the following winter and that the country would be fully independent of Moscow’s supply in the winter of 2024-2025.

Italy is trying to wean itself off its reliance on Russian gas following the invasion of Ukraine in February and build up reserves in time for winter when supplies could be strained.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)