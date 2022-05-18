Italy commemorates anti-mafia hero Falcone on his birthday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Giovanni Falcone would have turned 83 on Wednesday if the anti-mafia prosecutor had not been murdered by Cosa Nostra in the the Capaci bomb attack in 1992.

The huge explosion on the A29 Trapani-Palermo highway also killed Falcone’s wife Francesca Morvillo and three members of his security detail, Vito Schifani, Rocco Dicillo and Antonio Montinaro, on May 23, 1992.

Falcone was 53 when he died.

Falcone’s friend and colleague Paolo Borsellino was killed two months later by another huge Cosa Nostra bomb.

The Giovanni Falcone Foundation, which is chaired by the magistrate’s sister Maria, has started a series of initiatives to mark the upcoming 30th anniversary of his assassination on what would have been his birthday.

Via ANSA