Italy deemed as ‘low-risk’ country by ECDC

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in an update report on COVID-19 on Thursday that Italy was currently among a group of nations where the risk of contagion is relatively low.

“As per 13 September, the EU/EEA countries with a stable trend include Belgium, Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden,” the report said.

“In these countries, the overall probability of infection is assessed as low.

“Because of the low proportion of cases in elderly individuals, and the current low proportion of severe cases and low death notification rates, the impact of the disease is assessed as low.

“At this time, there is an overall low risk of COVID-19 for the general population and the healthcare system in these countries “Regarding vulnerable individuals (individuals with risk factors for severe COVID-19 disease, such as the elderly), since the impact of the disease in these groups is very high, the overall risk is moderate”.

