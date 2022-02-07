Italy eases COVID-19 restrictions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy is taking a step towards normality on Monday with the easing of its COVID-19 restrictions following an improvement in the contagion data.



The new regime is starting with the nation’s schools and rules that will ensure fewer pupils have to have lessons via distance learning.



Indeed, classes will now only go into distance learning if five pupils test positive for the coronavirus and, even in this case, students over 12 who have had their third vaccine dose and are not infected will still be able to physically go to school.

It is estimated that the new rules will enable 600,000 pupils to return to class from distance learning on Monday.



The government has scrapped the six-month limit on the ‘Super Green Pass’, which certifies that are person is vaccinated for the coronavirus or had recovered from it, for people who have had the third jab.



It has also halved the length of time unvaccinated people must spend in quarantine following close contact with a person with COVID to five days.



Furthermore, the obligation to wear facemasks outdoors will elapse on Friday in low-risk white zones.



It will also be possible on Friday for night clubs to reopen in white zones at 50% capacity, although customers will need to have the Super Green Pass and wear facemasks, except for on the dance floor and at tables.

Photo – A file photo of an Italian honor guard wearing face mask atin Plebiscito Square, in Naples, southern Italy. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Via ANSA