Italy exits Coronavirus state of emergency after two years

Italy’s covid state of emergency expired on Thursday 31 March, more than two years after it was introduced by the government of former premier Giuseppe Conte on 31 January 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency legislation, which was extended several times, has granted authorities sweeping powers to tackle covid-19, cutting through red tape to implement, modify or revoke urgent measures.

The departure from the state of emergency signals the gradual phasing out of Italy’s covid restrictions, including the Green Pass, beginning from 1 April.

The Italian cabinet said COVID-19 health certificates, proving vaccination or recent recovery from coronavirus, would no longer be needed to gain access to a vast array of services, including restaurants, gyms and public transport, from May 1.

The requirement that anyone aged over 50 should be vaccinated to enter their place of work will expire on April 1.

Italy reported 73,195 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 77,621 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 159 from 170.

Italy has registered 159,383 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported over 14.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 9,898 on Thursday, up from 9,871 a day earlier.

There were 46 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 50 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 468 from 481 the day before.

Some 486,813 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 524,899, the health ministry said.