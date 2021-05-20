Reading Time: < 1 minute

It is expected that on May 28, the European Medical authorities will issue the authorisation for the Pfizer vaccine for the 12-15 age group.

At the moment, this vaccine is being used for those older than 16 years.

Italia Health Minister Roberto Speranza said it would be a very important step because vaccinating young people is highly strategic and essential for the safe reopening of the next school year “.

“So far, we have been concerned with vaccinating the groups of people most exposed to the virus: health workers, the elderly, the frail. In June, another 20 million doses of vaccines will arrive and immunization can be extended to other categories of citizens, including the most young people, “said the Minister of Health.

Photo: A healthcare worker attends a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Villa Scassi Hospital in Genoa, Italy. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Read more via ANSA