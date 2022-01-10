Italy extends restrictions for unvaccinated

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On Monday, several new restrictions came into place in Italy for those not vaccinated against COVID-19.

In order to visit restaurants, hotels, trade fairs, ski lifts, local or long-distance trains and buses, you must now present a proof of vaccination against or recent recovery from COVID-19. Previously, a negative test result was also accepted.

The new rule also applies to team sports, so all professional soccer players must be vaccinated in order to play.

EU tourists can use the QR codes of their vaccination certificates to get around the country.

Furthermore, the government is also making the Super Green Pass obligatory for all over-50s as they are considered especially vulnerable if hey contract the virus..



As things stand, it will remain possible for unvaccinated people under 50 to access place of work by having the ‘base’ Green Pass, which can be obtained by having a negative COVID test although it is only valid for a few days.

Italy has seen a spike in infections recently, with the latest figures showing 1,669 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.

Schools also reopened on the day all over Italy after the Christmas holidays, with new COVID-19 protocols in place.

Photo – Students re-enter classes for the reopening of schools after the Christmas holidays, Turin, Italy, 10 January, 2022. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

Read more via ANSA