Italy freshwater reserves at low levels due to lack of rain, snowfall

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s rain and snowfall levels are currently not sufficient to rectify the water deficit that nation has carried over from last year, the ANBI water resource association said.

It said the levels of the nation’s largest freshwater reserves, the big lakes of northern Italy, were under the average for the time of year.

It added that the percentage that had been refilled during the wetter autumn and winter months was lower than in January 2022, which came before an “extraordinary season of drought” last year.

It said it was “impossible” make up the deficit with the “current rainfall levels”.

Scientists say that longer droughts, irregular rainfall and more frequent and intense extreme-weather events are among the consequences of the climate crisis caused by human greenhouse-gas emissions.

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first