Italy hit record number of influenza cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy has passed its yearly influenza peak, which this year has been the highest on record, according to the latest bulletin of the RespiVirNet surveillance system of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), Italy’s Higher Health Institute.

The flu season has passed its peak, and the number of cases has begun to fall, said the ISS bulletin.

In the first week of the year, there were almost 980 thousand flu-like syndromes, about 100 thousand fewer than seven days earlier, when the seasonal peak was recorded with an incidence of 18.3 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, a record value never reached in previous seasons.

“Sustained circulation is strongly likely also in the coming weeks,” warned Anna Teresa Palamara, head of Infectious Diseases at the ISS.

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group