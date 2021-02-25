Italy holds State funeral for slain Ambassador and his security escort

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In Rome on Thursday the State funeral for Ambassador Luca Attanasio and Carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci was held. The Ambassador and his bodyguard were killed in an ambush in Congo earlier this week.

The funeral ceremony in the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli in Rome was attended by, among others, Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati representing the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi arrives at ambassador Luca Attanasio and carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci’s funeral ceremony taking place in the Roman Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli in Rome, Italy, 25 February 2021. Italian ambassador in the Congo, Luca Attanasio, and carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci were killed in an attack in Congo on the road between Goma and Rutshuru. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

The diplomatic staff of the Foreign Ministry at the start of the state funeral who were unable to attend the function in the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome due to the quota caused by Covid, went down to the square in front of the Farnesina and gathered in silence. Spaced and with a mask, many took part in the initiative.

Attanasio and his police escort Iacovacci were killed in an attempted kidnapping that tragically ended in a firefight and were not executed by their captors, according to an autopsy on Wednesday.



The pair, along with their World Food Programme Congolese driver Mustapha Milambo, were attacked on the way to inspect a WFP school feeding scheme in North Kivu.





The arrival of the coffins with the bodies of the Italian ambassador in the Congo, Luca Attanasio, and the Carabiniere, Vittorio Iacovacci, at the military airport of Ciampino, near Rome, Italy, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

The DRC government has blamed the attack on Rwandan Hutu rebels, who have said Congo and Rwanda troops are to blame.



It had previously been reported that Attanasio and Iacovacci had been taken into the forest by their kidnappers who then executed them.

Main Photo: Carabinieri officers carry the coffin with the bodies of ambassador Luca Attanasio and carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci during the funeral ceremony taking place in the Roman Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli in Rome, Italy, 25 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

