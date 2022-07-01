Italy household electricity price to rise 0.4% in Q3, gas unchanged

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, July 1 (Reuters) – Italian household electricity prices will rise by a marginal 0.4% in the third quarter while gas prices will remain unchanged, regulator ARERA said in a statement.

Public money which the government has made available and tariff measures taken by ARERA have helped keep prices in check despite a sharp rise in wholesale prices, it added.

European electricity and gas prices skyrocketed in the second part of last year and into this year on tight gas supply and a strong recovery in demand as the COVID-19 pandemic eased.

Reduced supply from Russia, Europe’s top gas supplier, has added to further volatility.

ARERA said average consumer power bills over the 12-month period to end-September this year will be 91% higher than the previous year while gas bills will be 70.7% higher.

Rome has set aside around 33 billion euros since January to try to soften the increase in energy and fuel prices for firms and households.

ARERA reviews power and gas prices quarterly for households still on Italy’s “protected”, or regulated, market.

Some measures also affect the bulk of consumers and businesses who are now on the liberalised market.