Italy jobless rate stable at 8.0% in February, in line with forecasts

ROME, March 30 (Reuters) – Italy’s unemployment rate was stable in February at 8.0%, in line with expectations, after an upward revision to the previous month’s data, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Thursday.

A Reuters survey of 12 analysts had forecast a February jobless rate of 8.0%.

In the three months to February, employment was up by 99,000, or 0.4%, compared with the September-to-November period, ISTAT said.

The unemployment rate has hovered between 7.9% and 8.1% in every month since May last year.

Compared with February 2022, employment was up by 352,000, or 1.5%, ISTAT said.

In February the youth unemployment rate, measuring job-seekers between 15 and 24 years old, fell to 22.4% from 22.8% the month before.

Italy’s overall employment rate, one of the lowest in the euro zone, was stable at 60.8%.

