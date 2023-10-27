Italy lawmakers move to raise electromagnetic limits in boost for telcos

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Oct 27 (Reuters) – An Italian parliamentary committee approved on Friday an amendment to a bill to raise limits on electromagnetic fields, which mobile telecommunication operators complain are too low in Italy compared with other European countries.

The amendment first approved by a committee in the upper house of parliament, the Senate, envisages a decision within four months to what extent the current limit on electromagnetic emissions of 6 volts per metre should be raised.

If no decision is taken within that time, the limit would be automatically increased to 15 volts, below a European ceiling of 61.

The move will likely prompt criticism from environmental groups, which have argued that such a measure would pose risks to public health.

Industry Ministry Adolfo Urso welcomed the parliamentary vote, saying in a statement it represented an “important turning point” as it would improve mobile connectivity throughout the country, while also guaranteeing a higher quality of services for citizens.

The amended bill, which includes measures aimed at promoting competition in the country’s product and service markets, still needs various approvals before it enters into force.

