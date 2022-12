Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy is mourning the death of veteran actor Lando Buzzanca who died in Rome on Sunday aged 87.

The actor died at Villa Speranza where he had been hospitalized for about a month.

Born in Palermo, Sicily, in 1935 Gerlando Buzzanca, he made his debut in 1961 in Divorzio all’italiana and his his name is linked to some of the most famous comedies of the seventies and eighties.

Italian actor Lando Buzzanca poses during a photocall for ‘Chi salvera le rose?’ in Rome, Italy, 13 March 2017. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

