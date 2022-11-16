Italy names former Treasury official to head ITA Airways

ROME, Nov 16 (Reuters) – The Italian economy ministry on Wednesday said it would appoint former Treasury official Antonino Turicchi as chairman of state-owned carrier ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia.
Turicchi, who also sat on the board of state-controlled bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, is currently the CEO of FINTECNA, a financial holding company controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).
At ITA Airways, he will take the place of Alfredo Altavilla, who resigned earlier this month after a clash with several board members over strategy to complete the privatisation of the airline.
In August, the Treasury picked a group led by U.S. private equity fund Certares, backed by Air France-KLM AIRF.PA and Delta Air Lines Inc , for exclusive talks on buying a majority stake in the carrier.
The consortium beat a rival bid presented by shipping group MSC and Germany’s Lufthansa LHAG.DE.
The exclusivity period ended last month but talks over a potential sale agreement are continuing.
It remains to be seen whether MSC and Lufthansa will formalise a new offer.
Confirming a Reuters report on Tuesday, the Treasury said in a statement it would appoint Turicchi at an ITA Airways shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday.
Turicchi had recently been indicated by political sources as a potential candidate to replace Alessandro Rivera as director-general of the Treasury.
