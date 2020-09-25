Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Italy pledges to strengthen national security in 5G networks

1 Min Read
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his most senior ministers agreed on Thursday to take stronger measures to ensure national security in the country’s 5G networks, Conte’s office said after a meeting of the government’s top brass.

The meeting came as the United States mounts pressure on Rome to exclude China’s Huawei from its 5G infrastructures.

Those present at the meeting, including the economy and industry ministers, agreed that it was “an absolute priority to pursue a strategy of technological independence within the European Union framework,” the statement said.

It did not mention the Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies.

