Italy PM Meloni takes ‘full responsibility’ for bank tax

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, Aug 14 (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday took “full responsibility” for last week’s shock decision to impose a one-off bank tax that has been blamed for causing lasting damage to her government’s credibility with financial markets.

In comments to Italian newspapers Corriere della Sera, la Repubblica and La Stampa, Meloni said the 40% levy had no punitive intent.

“I would do it again. Because I believe that the right things must be done…This is a decision that I took (on my own)”, she was quoted as saying by la Repubblica.

“It’s a sensitive issue and I take full responsibility for it.”

In a drive to shore up its political base, Italy’s conservative government unveiled the surprise decision late last Monday, only to backtrack in part by clarifying there was a cap on proceeds 24 hours later – and after having changed the threshold to apply the tax in the meantime.

The new tax targets a rise in profits banks have derived from higher rates.

Reuters

