Italy posts 1.662 bln euros trade deficit in February

April 20 (Reuters) – Italy posted a trade deficit with the rest of the world of 1.662 billion euros ($1.80 billion) in February, compared with a surplus of 4.750 billion euros in the same month of 2021, data showed on Wednesday.

Exports rose 22.7% year-on-year and imports increased 44.9%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a February trade deficit of 115 million euros compared with a surplus of 601 million euros in 2021.

Exports to EU nations in February were up 24.0% year-on-year, compared to a rise of 28.3% in imports.

($1 = 0.9254 euros)

(Reporting by Luca Fratangelo, editing by Giulia Segreti)