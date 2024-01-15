Italy posts 3.89 bln euros trade surplus in November

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jan 15 (Reuters) – Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 3.889 billion euros ($4.26 billion) in November, compared with a surplus of 1.447 billion euros in the same month of 2022, data showed on Monday.

Exports fell 4.4% year-on-year, and imports fell 8.9%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a November trade deficit of 2.385 billion euros, compared with a deficit of 394 million euros in 2022.

Exports to EU nations in November were down 5.4% year-on-year, compared to a rise of 1.3% in imports.

($1 = 0.9123 euros)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group