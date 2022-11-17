Italy posts 6.454 bln euros trade deficit in September

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nov 17(Reuters) – Italy posted a trade deficit with the rest of the world of 6.454 billion euros in September, compared with a surplus of 1.440 billion euros in the same month of 2021, data showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 21.6% year-on-year, and imports increased 40.4%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a September trade deficit of 1.023 billion euros, compared with a surplus of 798 million euros in 2021.

Exports to EU nations in September were up 17.1% year-on-year, compared to a rise of 25.2% in imports.

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, editing by Valentina Consiglio)

