Italy posts 8.762 bln euro trade surplus in July

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sept 16 (Reuters) – Italy posted a trade surplus with the rest of the world of 8.762 billion euros ($10.32 billion) in July, compared with a surplus of 9.689 billion euros in the same month of 2020, data showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 16.1% year-on-year, imports increased 23.8%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

With European Union countries, Italy registered a July trade surplus of 1.914 billion euros, compared with a surplus of 3.003 billion euros in July 2020.

Exports to EU nations in July were up 14.9% year-on-year, compared to a rise of 23.2% in imports.