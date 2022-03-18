Italy ready to rebuild theatre in Ukraine’s Mariupol

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has thanked Italy for the offer to rebuild the theatre in Mariupol.

Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Thursday after a cabinet meeting that the Italian government is ready to rebuild a theatre in the besieged Ukrainian city Mariupol which was devastated by a bomb attack.

A handout photo made available by the Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration Council shows Donetsk Regional Theatre of Drama destroyed by an airstrike in Mariupol, Ukraine, 16 March 2022 (issued on 17 March 2022). Russians launched an air strike on the Drama Theater and the Neptune swimming pool in Mariupol, a press release by the Donetsk Regional State Administration states. Several hundred Mariupol residents were hiding in the Drama Theater and their fate remains unknown as the entrance to the bomb shelter is blocked by debris, the press statement reads further. EPA-EFE/Donetsk Regional Civil-Military

“The cabinet … has approved my proposal to offer Ukraine the resources and means to rebuild it as soon as possible. Theatres of all countries belong to the whole (of) humanity,” Franceschini wrote on Twitter.

L’Italia pronta a ricostruire il Teatro di #Mariupol. Approvata dal Consiglio dei Ministri la mia proposta di offrire all’#Ucraina mezzi e risorse per riedificarlo appena sarà possibile. I teatri di ogni paese appartengono a tutta l’umanita. #WorldHeritage pic.twitter.com/TS4MyMkHO7 — Dario Franceschini (@dariofrance) March 17, 2022

Ukraine has said the theatre was hit by a Russian air strike on Wednesday while people sheltered there from bombardments. Russia denied striking the theatre. But its forces have blasted cities and killed many civilians in its assault on Ukraine, now entering its fourth week.