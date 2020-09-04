Italy reports 10 more dead from coronavirus and 1,397 new cases, Berlusconi hospitalised

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The latest coronavirus daily tally in Italy is 10 dead and 1,397 new cases, the health ministry said Thursday.

The daily number of tests was around 10,000 down on Wednesday’s peak, at 92,000.

The number of COVID patients in intensive care rose by 11 to 120.

Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised in Milan for further checks after testing positive for the coronavirus, his Forza Italia party said on Friday.

The party said his medical condition was not a cause for concern.

The 83-year-old-media tycoon had been in isolation in his house in the town of Arcore, north of Milan.

Berlusconi, who turns 84 on September 29, had tested negative in Sardinia on August 25 after his friend, businessman and former Benetton motor racing boss Flavio Briatore tested positive after they met at the magnate’s Sardinian villa.

But the centre-right politician has now tested positive “after a further precautionary test”, FI said.

Two of Berlusconi’s children, Luigi and Barbara, also tested positive for COVID.

