Italy reports 31 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 6,764 new cases

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) – Italy reported 31 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday compared with 51 the day before, the health ministry said. It reported 6,764 new infections, the exact same figure as the previous day.

Italy has registered 132,365 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain, and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported just over 4.8 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 3,173 on Saturday, up from 3,124 a day earlier.

There were 23 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 37 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 392 from a previous 395.

Some 491,962 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 543,414, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes Editing by Peter Graff and Frances Kerry)