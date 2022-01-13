Italy reports 313 deaths because of coronavirus

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy reported 196,224 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 220,532 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 313 from 294.

Italy has registered 139,872 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 7.97 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 17,309 on Wednesday, up from 17,067 a day earlier.

There were 156 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 185 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,669 from a previous 1,677.

Some 1.19 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.37 million, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, Italy’s vaccine mandate for the over 50s has spurred over 40,000 anti-vaxxers to get the COVID-19 jab since it was introduced on Monday, figures showed Wednesday.



Over the last two days, some 41,500 Italian anti-vaxxers have had their first jab, they showed.These included 19,000 on Monday and 22,500 Tuesday.

Photo – A health worker wearing a protective suit and mask waits in front of the First Aid department entrance to the Galliera Hospital to receive patients in Genoa, Italy. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Read more via ANSA