Italy risking having 2 million COVID-19 cases, Month-old baby in ITU

The number of people positive for COVID-19 in Italy risks reaching two million due to the spread of the Omicron variant, Nino Cartabellotta, the president of the GIMBE medical foundation, said on Monday.

“The rise in new COVID cases with the Omicron variant does not have a parallel rise in hospital admissions,” Cartabellotta told Radio Cusano Campus.



“But, with this growth rate in the number of new cases), we still risk having hospitals overwhelmed because we could have two million people positive (for the coronavirus)”.



According to government figures, over one million people are currently positive for COVID-19 in Italy.

Cartabellotta said the measures currently in place were insufficient to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“More remote working is needed to slow the circulation,” he said.

Meanwhile, a month-old baby has been hospitalized with COVID in the northwestern region of Piedmont, sources said Monday.



The baby boy has been in intensive care in Turin’s Regina Margherita Hospital since Christmas Day, they said.



He has been started on extracorporeal circulation to keep his body working amid heart and kidneys issues.

His condition is improving but doctors are exercising the utmost caution as they do with all COVID patients.



The boy is one of 49 unvaccinated males in intensive care in Piedmont.

Photo – Italian Carabinieri officers perform checks of the Covid restrictionsthat among others that require the use of a protective mask even outdoors. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

