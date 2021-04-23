Italy says reopening of Benghazi consulate imminent

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The reopening of the Italian consulate in the Libyan city of Benghazi is “imminent”, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said after meeting his Libyan counterpart Najla el Mangoush in Rome Thursday.



The decision, he said, aimed to strengthen Italy’s institutional presence in the north African country and confirms Italy’s commitment to safeguard Libya’s territorial integrity.



Italy also intends to open an honorary consulate at Sebha in the Fezzan region, Di Maio added, recalling that the embassy in Tripoli stayed open throughout the war.

🇮🇹 🇱🇾 Meeting Minister @luigidimaio with his counterpart of the Libyan National Unity Government, Najla Al Mangush.

🔴 Watch the press statements #live ▶️ https://t.co/9zwbQyH6YL — Farnesina 🇮🇹 (@ItalyMFA) April 22, 2021

Photo: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. EPA-EFE/RFA

Via ANSA

