Italy: Serie A championship must be suspended, health authorities say

“The protocols we have signed speak for themselves, the Serie A championship must be suspended,” the deputy secretary of Health Sandra Zampa said.

She was speaking to the “Breakfawst Club”on Radio Capital after 14 positive cases of coronavirus were found in Genoa.

“When there is such a high number of positives, one can only stop the championship. The positives are not able to play, and they can infect other people. The protocol has also been signed by the Football Federation. putting pressure on us,” she said.

“The technical-scientific committee is radically opposed to the presence of fans in the stands. This has already been expressed,” Zampa added.

