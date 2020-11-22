Italy set to host UEFA Nations League Final in October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy are expected to host the second edition of the Nations League Final Four tournament, against Belgium, France and Spain.

Italy secured their spot in the final tournament by topping Group A ahead of the Netherlands, Poland and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

In principle, Italy will be the hosts, as they won Group A1, but it is to be confirmed at a UEFA Executive Committee meeting on December 3. The draw for the semi-final and final pairings will be made that same day, with no seeding.

Belgium are the only side to have not won the World Cup, but are ranked number one in the world currently. Romelu Lukaku scored twice in Belgium’s 4-2 victory over Denmark to book a spot in the Nations League’s finals. Italy advanced the finals after beating Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 with Andrea Belotti and Domenico Berardi finding the back of the net. France were the first team to qualify for the finals after they finished top of their group ahead of Sweden, Croatia and defending champions Portugal. Spain followed after finishing top of their group which also featured Germany, Ukraine and Switzerland. Spain thrashed Germany 6-0 to book their place in the finals. The loss was Germany’s worst ever defeat in competitive fixtures.

Qualification also means that Italy, Belgium, France and Spain go into a 2022 World Cup qualifying group of five teams rather than six, thus freeing up space in the fixture list.

Portugal won the first edition of the Nations League as hosts in 2019.

The final phase of the second edition of UEFA’s newest national-team competition, scheduled for October 2021, involving the four group winners of the top-ranked League A.

An open draw (with no seedings) will be held on Thursday 3 December to determine the semi-final pairings.

6 October: Semi-final 1

7 October: Semi-final 2

10 October: Match for third place

10 October: Final

Times and venues are to be confirmed.

Like this: Like Loading...