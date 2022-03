Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy has started the procedure to strip Russians of titles and honours after the invasion of Ukraine, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The move was recently announced by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Russian citizens who have been honoured will have their titles revoked, the ministry said.

Photo – An external view of the Russian embassy in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Via ANSA