Italy steps up security for Easter holidays

The Italian interior ministry has ordered that security be boosted at sites considered to be at risk in view of Easter, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

These sensitive sites include the offices of public institutions and political parties, places of worship, especially the Vatican, airports and train stations.

The police will also be monitoring the web on the look for, among other things, illegal rave parties, the sources said.

Over 1.7 million people are expected to visit Italy’s art cities over the Easter holiday period, according to a study conducted on behalf of businesses operating in the tourism sector and released on 07 April.

Photo: Tourists and residents visit the city center during the Easter holidays in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Via ANSA

