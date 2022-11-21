Italy to be hit by severe bad weather for 24 hours from Monday evening

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italians are being warned that from Monday evening, starting around 8pm and for the following 24 hours, Italy will be lashed by the passage of a very rapid but strong and intense storm coming from the West.

The warning was issued by Antonio Sanò, director and founder of the site http://www.iLMeteo.it.

The region expected to be hit the worst is Liguria, in the eastern sector, where “the most dangerous situation is expected due to the fact that it is immediately affected by the pre-frontal area of ​​the perturbation”.

Affected by this passage, says Sanò, “also Sardinia and gradually, as the hours pass, Tuscany (where, however, already from the afternoon of Tuesday 22 November the weather should improve), and above all Lazio, in the area of ​​the Gulf of Gaeta, and Campania, especially in Cilento. The perturbation will also affect Abruzzo, Basilicata and Molise”.

In the North, on the other hand, “maximum attention in the Belluno area, in the area where the Vaia storm destroyed an entire territory in 2018. Strong sirocco winds are expected.

As well as in the northeastern regions. And high water in Venice. On the peaks of the eastern Alps, on the other hand, the weather was purely winter due to the collision of the cold air coming from the British Isles and Scandinavia with the warmer sirocco air”. A situation which locally causes the so-called “cold drop with even 80cm of snow at low altitudes, 900 meters, and even, as some models indicate, even snow in the valley, resulting in more winter than autumn weather”.

After this passage, “Wednesday – says Sanò – it will all be over. The sun will shine again a little over the whole peninsula.

The winds will be tramontane over Lazio and mistral over Sardinia. The minimum temperatures will reach 1 degree in Milan and Turin but the maximum will be around 10. While in Palermo and Cagliari, albeit with winds, the maximum is around 20 degrees, maximum 17 degrees in Rome but with the north wind”.

File Image by Gianluca from Pixabay

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first