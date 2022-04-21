Italy to become almost independent from Russian gas in 2023 – paper

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) – Italy could start being independent from Russian gas by the second half of next year, the country’s ecological transition minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The Italian government “believes that by the second half of next year (Italy) could start being almost totally independent,” Roberto Cingolani said in an interview published in daily la Stampa, when asked about Rome’s energy plans.

Cingolani added that the government’s strategy is based on reaching, on one side, full capacity in existing gas pipelines with new contracts and, on the other, increasing Italy’s capacity for regasification – converting liquefied natural gas back to gaseous form.

Italy gets some 40% of its imported gas from Russia and has been looking to diversify its energy sources since the invasion of Ukraine in late February, subsequent Western sanctions and risk of disruptions.

It has already signed deals with Algeria, Egypt and the Congo Republic to help replace some of the 29 billion cubic metres per year it receives from Russia.

Cingolani said the Italian government expects next week to visit other countries, especially in Africa, to negotiate new gas contracts.

Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on buying Russian oil but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on an embargo.

The minister said Europe’s strong dependence on Russian gas was a “serious geopolitical mistake of the last 20 years; it is pointless to think of solving it in a month”.

“In my opinion, in the short term we must interrupt gas supplies from Russia also because of ethical issues,” Cingolani said.

Photo – People attend a torchlight procession in solidarity with the Ukrainian people at the Colosseum, in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI