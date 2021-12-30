Italy to tighten restrictions for unvaccinated, relax isolation rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rome (dpa) – Italy’s government has tightened its coronavirus rules and at the same time relaxed quarantine measures.

From January 10, unvaccinated people will be excluded from hotels, congress centres, local and long-distance public transport, ski lifts and festivals, among other places, the authorities announced in Rome overnight.

The rules will apply until the end of the state of emergency on March 31, and have been reported in the media as a “lockdown for the unvaccinated.”

Coronavirus infection figures have skyrocketed in Italy in the past few days, with authorities registering around 98,000 new infections and almost 150 deaths with the virus within the past 24 hours.

In the decree, the government also decided to suspend precautionary quarantine for people who were vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 and who had close contact with a person who had tested positive.

However, this only applies to vaccinated people if they have received a booster or if the second vaccination did not take place more than 120 days ago.

In any case, people must wear an FFP2 mask for 10 days after contact. Anyone showing symptoms must also take a PCR or antigen test.

The 10-day quarantine obligation remains in place for unvaccinated people who have had contact with an infected person or have become infected.

