Italy warned of ‘dramatic’ situation in ICUs without clampdown

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy’s intensive care units will be in a “dramatic” situation in a month and a half unless the government tightens up Green Pass regulations and boost third COVID jabs, the head of the association of hospital ICU anaesthetists told Italian news agency ANSA.

Alessandro Vergallo said his body wanted the Green Pass to last for six months only given the fall in vaccine efficacy after that period.

Currently, he said, the situation in ICUs in Friuli was “alarming” above the COVID threshold of 10% beyond which a colour change kicks in, and in the autonomous province of Bolzano.



“In general, unless the Green Pass norm is applied in a stringent way and third doses are not incentivised, we could reach a dramatic situation in the space of around a month and a half in the whole country”.

Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 72 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,638 from 10,172.

Italy has registered 133,034 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 4,088 on Thursday, up from 4,060 a day earlier.

There were 55 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 39 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 503 from a previous 486.

Some 625,774 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 537,765, the health ministry said.

Photo – Doctors and nurses wearing protective equipment at work inside the Covid area of the Niguarda hospital’s Emergency Room in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO

